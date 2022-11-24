Sound of explosion heard around 11:30 a.m. across wide area; no damage reported

🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto says police are looking into what caused a loud blast heard across the valley.

One possible explanation was that it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets, but the matter remains under investigation.

Fire departments from around the valley were investigating after residents reported hearing an explosion at about 11:30 a.m.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Tannerite is a brand of exploding targets used for shooting practice.

The sound was heard over a wide area based on social media posts, but perhaps strongest in Hanover Township, where residents said they felt their homes shake.

Guesto told the Times Leader that hunters were firing in an area near the soccer fields in the Preston Section of the township. He said he checked with police, who said they did not actually see the shooters. Officers are investigating at the scene this afternoon.

Readers commenting on this story on the Times Leader’s social media pages and elsewhere described a blast that felt much stronger than that.