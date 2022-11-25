United Methodist Church of Forty Fort provides free holiday dinners to anybody who had a need

FORTY FORT — With the spirit of the season in mind, members of United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., took time out of their holiday to ensure members of the community could enjoy a home cooked Thanksgiving Dinner.

Pastor Richard Bradshaw is no stranger to giving, having spent 21 years with the Ronald McDonald house prior to coming to Forty Fort about 16 months ago. And though his tenure has only just begun, he and his parish are working to make a difference.

“So, today we wanted to reach out to the community in a really tough time,” he said. “People are having a hard time being able to put food on their table this year. So, our church came together and decided that we wanted to do something special.”

That something special, as Bradshaw explained, involved making turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and “a million pies” to be given out completely free of charge to anybody who had a need. “To just give them a leg up and to just bless them and show them some love this time of year when so many people are down,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw also noted that many of the folks coming in may or may not have even needed a meal. They were just looking for a handshake, a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and many hugs.

“It’s been beautiful,” he said.

And with an army of charitable folks in the basement churning out the meals, delivery drivers including several Vietnam-era veterans, and a constant flow of children running meals from the basement to waiting vehicles in the parking lot, it was truly a group endeavor for the greater good.

And not a single soul would take credit, instead opting to thank everyone around them.

Pastor Bradshaw thanked the children for their hard work, the veterans, and everyone else on hand, including Marbeth Rudolph who he claimed kind of spearheaded the whole thing.

Rudolph paid it forward, however, saying, “We had a lot of help and we’re pretty well organized. People want to help out on Thanksgiving, that’s for sure. We’re just grateful.”

In addition to the food, Corky Krupp was also on hand donating knitted and crocheted scarves and hats, among other items, made by herself and a few others.

Bradshaw mentioned that about 450 dinners were available, all entirely paid for. And while it’s the first year for it at United Methodist, it’s safe to assume that there will be more events to unite and give back to the community.

“We’re grateful to be able to serve, and we’ve been blessed so much. Why not be able to reach out to those who are having a tough time? We’re grateful for our community to be able to make this happen. It’s not possible without a community coming together and seeing the needs and reaching them,” Bradshaw said.