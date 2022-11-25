🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday that the city will provide free ice skates for use on the city’s Public Square ice-skating rink on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Dec. 2.

The free skates will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather-permitting.

Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The skates will be provided free of charge in exchange for a state-issued ID or driver’s license, which will be returned upon the return of the ice skates.

The rink will also be open to the public during normal park hours, dawn to dusk, and skaters are also welcomed to bring their own skates.

Mayor Brown also announced the city’s “Santa on the Square” event set for 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Children are invited to take a free picture with Santa Claus and enjoy hot chocolate courtesy of the Lion’s Club. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Donnie Evans and an ice skating clinic will be run by Luzerne County Sports Hall of Famer Karel Zubris.

— Kevin Carroll