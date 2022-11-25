🔊 Listen to this

SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed the source of an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened in Sugar Notch.

Police suspect the blast took place in a wooded area near the Hanover Area Recreational Fields on Earth Conservancy Drive in Preston at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Earth Conservancy Drive leads to soccer fields for Hanover Area Youth Soccer, a practice field for Hanover Area Mini-Hawks, two other soccer fields (known as the upper fields) on land owned by Earth Conservancy and an entrance to Sugar Notch Trail, a five-mile hiking trail that leads to Holy Family and St. Charles cemeteries in Sugar Notch.

Just off the trail are two make-shift gun ranges, one is located above the upper fields in an open field that overlooks the Wyoming Valley and the other is behind the cemeteries near Warrior Run. Access to the gun range above the upper fields is closed by a road gate near the Mini-Hawks practice field.

However, there are ATV trails throughout the area.

In recent weeks in preparation of hunting season, hunters use these make-shift gun ranges to set their scopes and rifles as gunshots are routinely heard throughout Sugar Notch and Warrior Run. Shell casings litter the ground at both make-shift gun ranges.

The explosion was heard throughout the valley as many residents, from Sugar Notch to Pittston and Exeter, reported hearing the blast by postings on social media.

Following the blast, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis suspected hunters sighting their rifles with explosive Tannerite targets as a theory to the explosion.

Police said the matter was turned over to the Sugar Notch Police Department.