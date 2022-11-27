Photog treks into Exeter Twp. woods to capture first day

Jesse Herron, 22, prepares himself and his gear prior to heading to his hunting spot in Exeter Twp. early on Saturday morning.

Cody Stoss takes a few minutes to prepare for his trek into the woods.

This group of hunters takes a moment to pose for a photo just prior to entering the woods. Front row, left to right: Jesse Herron, Abigail Domoracki, Bobby Booth, Dominic Talaska. Back row: Gene Monahan, Frank Domoracki, Cody Stoss, Gary Thomas, Tony Talaska.

Veteran hunter, 17-year-old Abigail Domoracki, who has bagged several deer in her hunting career, is ready for the woods for the first day of deer season at Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP. — It’s a Pennsylvania tradition.

Saturday marked the opening of rifle-hunting (“regular firearms”) deer season across the state, and Tony Callaio headed out with his camera before the crack of dawn to document hunters who had trekked into the woods for the first day, as seen in these photos.

For full information on the seasons and regulations, visit www.pgc.pa.gov/HuntTrap/Law/Pages/SeasonsandBagLimits.aspx.