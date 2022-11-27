🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — John Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer at AllOne Charities, this week said Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to turn the spotlight on the generosity of the region.

“This is a core characteristic of our friends and neighbors in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Cosgrove said.

AllOne Charities’ most important community giving event began on Thanksgiving and continues until Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the biggest push for donations happening on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Cosgrove said the giving event supports 49 regional nonprofits improving the health and welfare of people living in 13 counties in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania.

Donors can check out this year’s group of beneficiary organizations and donate at www.allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day.

Cosgrove said AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by the organizations. In addition, participating organizations can receive bonus funding for drawing the highest number of donors and raising the most money.

At the end of the event, all participating foundation names go into a drawing to win a Random Acts of Kindness Grant, made possible by six corporate and philanthropic donors including Coterra, Highmark, the Luzerne Foundation, Toyota of Scranton and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

AllOne Charities is pleased to partner with 49 organizations to boost their fundraising efforts on the national day of giving by matching their first $1,000 raised.

“Donors coming together on Giving Tuesday are supporting the health of our community as one,”Cosgrove said.

Weis Markets joins customers to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Weis Markets this week announced it will join with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which Weis Markets will match up to $500 per store.

Customers are invited to donate to the local nonprofit of each store team’s choice by adding $1, $3, $5 or $10 when they check out at registers, or by rounding up their grocery bills to the next dollar.

“Our Day of Giving program is a special opportunity for Weis Markets store teams to direct donations to local nonprofits doing good work in communities in the seven states where we have stores,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “We thank our associates for their enthusiastic support of the communities where they live and work, and we remain grateful to our customers for their continued support of these good causes.”

More than 150 local non-profits are participating in Weis Markets’ Day of Giving program. The local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.

In addition to the local store donations, Weis Markets is presenting $5,000 donations to two local charities to be announced in advance of Day of Giving.

Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA gears up for Giving Tuesday campaign

Jim Thomas, CEO, Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, said the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA turns no one away for an inability to pay.

“We believe all children deserve to enter kindergarten ready to succeed, all seniors deserve to grow stronger together through membership to the Y and all people deserve to take part in lifesaving swim lessons,” Thomas said. “That’s why on GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, we’re asking for support.”

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

“On GivingTuesday, our goal is to raise the funds needed to ensure those most in need from our community can benefit from our services,” Thomas said. “Through our GivingTuesday fundraising campaign, our goal is to raise the funds needed to allow us to carry out our mission. We feed hundreds of children and youth through child care and camp programs across five locations. We’re also serving seniors in chronic disease prevention programs and providing swim lessons to hundreds of children this fall. We are so grateful to our community for continuing to rally around our Y to provide support for programs that so many people need.”

As part of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA’s fundraising efforts, the non-profit organization is proud to participate in AllOne Charities’ GivingTuesday Match Day initiative.

From midnight Nov. 28, through Nov. 30, at 4 p.m., AllOne Charities will match contributions participating organizations raise up to $1,000.

Donations can be made on AllOne Charities’ GivingTuesday donation form, or mailed to 83 East Union St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Checks must be made payable to AllOne Charities. When donating online, be sure to choose either the Wilkes-Barre Family or Greater Pittston YMCAs.

For more information or for questions on how to donate to the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, contact Lindsay Landis, Financial Development Director, at [email protected] or call 570-970-5048.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.