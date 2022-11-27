Small Business Saturday offers up a bevy of surprises for shoppers

Brooke Blaker, left, and Lexi Prebola enjoy cups of coffee amidst Christmas decor at Abide Coffee Shoppe on Saturday.

Scarlet Rose Smith, 8 of Harveys Lake, picking out her favorite chocolate covered candy at Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Small Business Saturday drew crowds to local businesses for a chance to take advantage of some sizable discounts while making headway on Christmas lists.

At Abide Coffeehouse on Market Street folks enjoyed seasonal favorites which included flavors such as peppermint and cinnamon. The coffee shop also hosted several other small businesses who set up tables selling a variety of homemade and handmade items.

Dan Shission, who bought the business just this month, said that he was familiar with Small Business Saturday and thought it would be a great opportunity for him to introduce himself to the community.

“We’re not usually open on Saturdays, but we wanted to participate,” Shission said, adding that the business plans to add some Saturday hours soon.

Shission believes that small businesses should work together and himself purchases from other local businesses.

There had been a steady flow of customers throughout the day, he said. Friends Lexi Prebola, of Tunkhanock and Brooke Blaker, of Dupont, were enjoying coffees and the chance to open the holiday season. They appreciated holiday decorations and live music that filled the coffee shop, as well as the chance to begin their holiday shopping. Prebola found out about the additional hours on Facebook and brought her friend along.

“This is my first time here,” Blaker said. “I really like it.”

Library

At the Osterhout Free Library shoppers could choose from a variety of Christmas-themed books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles Saturday.

Osterhout’s Diane Krokos said cookbooks seemed to be a favorite especially among those who wanted to surprise their family with a new dish for their holiday table.

But there was also a variety of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books available.

One woman even specifically asked for murder mystery-themed Christmas books and was not disappointed, with Krokos suggesting several options written by Anne Perry Carol Golecki said she appreciated the Christmas theme and smiled as she toted a bag filled with books out the front door.

“The Christmas theme makes it special,” she said, smiling.

Krokos pointed out that the Christmas book sale is in addition to the regular book sale held during library hours.

Holiday chocolate

In Forty Fort, Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe on Rutter Avenue was offering 10% off for Small Business Saturday.

Evie Stefanides, mother of owner Alle Stefaides, said she thought it was an excellent opportunity to draw customers to the business and the entire complex.

Much of the shop’s recent business, she said, has been business owners purchasing wrapped candy items as gifts for employees and other businesses.

She pointed out that a wrapped festive candy item decked in holiday colors and filled with sweetness is a great affordable gift for coworkers or neighbors.

“Who doesn’t like chocolate?” she said.