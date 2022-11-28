🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police are investigating the report of shots fired Sunday afternoon by the Burger King fast food restaurant at 1 W. Main St. There were no reported injuries.

Police said witnesses described a dark colored vehicle, possibly black or blue, occupied by two to three males who were in the vicinity of 99 S. Market St. at approximately 4:22 p.m. The individuals in the vehicle were involved in a verbal confrontation with two males who were on foot within the Burger King parking lot. During the verbal confrontation, the vehicle fled the parking lot of 99 S. Market St. firing several shots in the direction of the two males located at the Burger King. The vehicle fled southbound on South Market Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanticoke Police at 570-735-2200 or 570-819-4916.