🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Board did not certify the Nov. 8 general election results Monday morning, prompting a burst of applause from citizens in the audience at the county courthouse.

Board members Alyssa Fusaro and Jim Mangan voted against the certification, citing issues primarily related to a paper shortage at polling places that prompted an unknown number of voters to be turned away.

Board member Danny Schramm abstained, saying he still wanted clarification and answers.

Denise Williams and Audrey Serniak were the lone board members to vote for the certification.

County Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick told the board the state can file action against the county as a result of not certifying the results. Candidates also may file legal action against the county, she said.

Check back later for updates.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.