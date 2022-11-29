🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Had their phone call lasted a bit longer Clement Walkowiak believed his little brother would be alive today.

The two men talked for a bit before a concrete mixer that was not supposed to be traveling down Giant’s Despair hill crashed into a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Louis Walkowiak, killing him on Jan. 11, 2021.

As the oldest brother, Clement Walkowiak made sure he continued his obligation as protector and guardian of his younger brother’s name at the sentencing Tuesday for the driver of the mixer.

Clement Walkowiak, 66, of Plains Township, said his brother had just retired after working 35 years for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, serving as a union president and senior employee in Luzerne County. More than anything, Louis Walkowiak, 62, of Laurel Run loved his family and his loss was still difficult to come to grips with, the older brother told the court.

“There are times I feel a sense of guilt it happened to him,” Clement Walkowiak said. Another minute or so on the phone with him and the crash might have been avoided, Walkowiak added.

Howard Briggs, 41, of Kingston pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle last September and was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David Lupas to six months in the county Correctional Facility followed by 12 months of house arrest and four years in the Restrictive Probation Program. The county District Attorney’s Office withdrew traffic and vehicle citations that had been filed against Briggs.

“The truck was faulty,” Briggs said at his sentencing, who added he was “so sorry” for what happened. A separate civil suit is pending for the fatal crash.

Attorney Joseph Yeager, who represented Briggs, said his client was married with three children and had no prior criminal record. Yeager also noted the mixer driven by Briggs was in disrepair.

Still, Clement Walkowiak agreed accidents happen, but the fatal crash could have been prevented.

Signs along the roadway officially known as East Northampton Street ban commercial vehicles weighing more than 10 tons from traveling on it.

Other family members spoke at the sentencing, including another brother, John Walkowiak, who said Briggs showed a total disregard for public safety by driving down the hill.

“I hope this is a case where the punishment will fit the crime,” John Walkowiak said.

