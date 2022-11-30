🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Curbside collection of yard waste in the city will be extended to the week of Dec. 5-9 on residents’ collection days.

In addition, the leaf vacuum truck and street sweeper will be cleaning streets citywide over the next few weeks, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Tuesday.

“No Parking” signs will be posted between 8 a.m. and noon on the streets to be cleaned.

On Wednesday, cleaning will take place on the even-numbered side of North Main Street from Courtright to North streets and the odd-numbered side of Mill Street from George to Matson avenues.

On Thursday, cleaning will take place on the odd-numbered side of North Main Street from North to Courtright streets and the even-numbered side of Mill Street from Matson to George avenues.

Additional areas will be posted as they are scheduled.

— Staff Report