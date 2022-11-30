🔊 Listen to this

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski announced Tuesday that his office hosted a meeting with local and state officials to address continuing issues with commercial vehicles making their way onto Giants Despair in Laurel Run.

The meeting, held Tuesday, comes on the same day that a man was sentenced to six months in the county correctional facility for his role in a fatal crash on the roadway, and three weeks after a tractor trailer traveling down Giants Despair crashed into a garage.

“Giants Despair is no place for large trucks — in fact it’s called Giants Despair because it’s a treacherous road for large vehicles,” Pashinski said. “Tractor trailers or trucks with excessive weight cannot safely traverse that roadway without danger to the driver and anyone nearby due to the extreme pitch and difficult twists and turns.

“Today’s meeting was an important step toward finding a long-term solution before additional lives are lost or more damage is done to property.”

In a statement issued after the meeting, Pashinski described the meeting as “extremely productive,” with representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, the offices of state Sens. Marty Flynn and David Argall as well as key representatives from all three impacted communities: Laurel Run, Wilkes-Barre Township and Bear Creek Township.

During the meeting, Pashinski said officials discussed possible solutions, including additional signage, converting the road to a one-way, alerting truck companies about road restrictions, updating GPS guidance systems, and several other proposals that will be pursued before the next meeting.

The appropriate solution will depend upon the continued cooperation and support from local and state officials and PennDOT, according to the statement from Pashinski’s office.

“Meetings like today’s are critical to ensuring that all of our local and state leaders can directly share their concerns with one another, propose solutions and work collaboratively to implement the best possible plan moving forward,” Pashinski said.

“I want to thank all of our local officials as well as the representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, and Senators Flynn and Argall’s offices for their participation and commitment to protecting the life and property of residents and motorists on Giants Despair.”