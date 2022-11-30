🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Donations were being tabulated until midnight on Giving Tuesday.

A total of all that was donated and to which recipients should be available Wednesday, said John Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer at AllOne Charities.

AllOne Charities’ most important community giving event began on Thanksgiving and continued until Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the biggest push for donations happening on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Cosgrove said the giving event supports 49 regional nonprofits improving the health and welfare of people living in 13 counties in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania.

Donors can check out this year’s group of beneficiary organizations and donate at www.allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day.

Cosgrove said AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by the organizations. In addition, participating organizations can receive bonus funding for drawing the highest number of donors and raising the most money.

At the end of the event, all participating foundation names go into a drawing to win a Random Acts of Kindness Grant, made possible by six corporate and philanthropic donors including Coterra, Highmark, the Luzerne Foundation, Toyota of Scranton and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

AllOne Charities is pleased to partner with 49 organizations to boost their fundraising efforts on the national day of giving by matching their first $1,000 raised.

