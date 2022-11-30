🔊 Listen to this

For the third time this year, UGI Utilities Inc. will pass onto customers the higher cost it pays for natural gas, resulting in a 3.1% increase in the average residential heating customer’s monthly bill.

In a press release Wednesday, UGI, which serves Northeastern Pennsylvania, said the increase will go into effect Thursday and the average bill will increase to $123.38 a month from $119.54.

The regulated utility based in Denver, Lancaster County, has had two previous increases in June and August. Utilities can adjust rates quarterly and by law cannot markup the purchased gas cost. They must pass onto customers what they pay on the wholesale market for the fuel.

UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply Chris Brown said the utility recognizes customers’ concerns about higher energy cost especially during the heating season.

“Unfortunately, commodity costs for nearly all fuels have continued to increase, including the wholesale cost of natural gas,” Brown said.

Still, Brown added, when compared to other parts of the country natural gas prices in Pennsylvania are lower because of the Marcellus Shale production that provides a local and reliable supply source.

“I encourage customers who are on a limited or fixed income to reach out to UGI to see if they qualify for any one of our payment assistance programs,” Brown said.

UGI offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in its online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for any energy assistance programs. In addition to company-sponsored programs, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP grants. UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes.

UGI serves more than 670,000 natural gas customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania. Additional information about UGI is available at www.ugi.com on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; and Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.