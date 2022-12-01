🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — AllOne Charities Wednesday announced that more than $170,500 was raised from 49 organizations, making a significant difference in the health and well-being of people living in NEPA.

John Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer at AllOne Charities, said more than 800 donors contributed on the global day of giving.

Cosgrove said earlier this week that Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to turn the spotlight on the generosity of the region.

“This is a core characteristic of our friends and neighbors in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Cosgrove said.

AllOne Charities’ most important community giving event began on Thanksgiving and continued until Wednesday, with the biggest push for donations happening on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

AllOne Charities’ most important community giving event began on Thanksgiving and continued until Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the biggest push for donations happening on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“The tremendous success of AllOne Charities Give Day has once again shown the powerful impact of the work of our grantee network and the incredible generosity of our friends and neighbors,” Cosgrove said. “We are so grateful to the entire regional community.”

The 49 participating organizations

Candy’s Place

CASA of Luzerne County

Catherine McAuley Center

Central PA Food Bank

Commission on Economic Development

Child Hunger Outreach Partners

Children’s Service Center

Family Promise of Carbon County

Family Service Association

Fork Over Love — raised the most money with over $12,000.

Goodwill Industries

Greater Carbondale YMCA

Greater Scranton YMCA

Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

Jewish Family Services

Lacawac Sanctuary

Lycoming County United Way

Maternal & Family Health Services

Meals on Wheels – Monroe County

Meals on Wheels NEPA

My Vision 9

NativityMiquel School

Neighborworks NEPA

NEPA Inclusive

Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

North Central Sight Services

Northern Tier Educational and Industrial Consortium

PA Elks

Parenting Autism United

Pike Autism

Pittston YMCA

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network

Pocono Family YMCA

Pocono Mountains United Way

Pocono Services for Family and Children

River Valley Regional YMCA

Ronald McDonald House

SAFE, Inc.

Scranton School for the Deaf

Sights for Hope

St. Joseph’s Center

Step by Step

Telespond

United Neighborhood Centers

United Way of Wyoming Valley

Valley in Motion

Victims Resource Center

Wright Center

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

Cosgrove said the giving event supports those 49 regional nonprofits improving the health and welfare of people living in 13 counties in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania.

Cosgrove said AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by the organizations. In addition, participating organizations can receive bonus funding for drawing the highest number of donors and raising the most money.

At the end of the event, all participating foundation names go into a drawing to win a Random Acts of Kindness Grant.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.