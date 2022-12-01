Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — AllOne Charities Wednesday announced that more than $170,500 was raised from 49 organizations, making a significant difference in the health and well-being of people living in NEPA.
John Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer at AllOne Charities, said more than 800 donors contributed on the global day of giving.
Cosgrove said earlier this week that Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to turn the spotlight on the generosity of the region.
“This is a core characteristic of our friends and neighbors in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Cosgrove said.
AllOne Charities’ most important community giving event began on Thanksgiving and continued until Wednesday, with the biggest push for donations happening on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“The tremendous success of AllOne Charities Give Day has once again shown the powerful impact of the work of our grantee network and the incredible generosity of our friends and neighbors,” Cosgrove said. “We are so grateful to the entire regional community.”
The 49 participating organizations
Candy’s Place
CASA of Luzerne County
Catherine McAuley Center
Central PA Food Bank
Commission on Economic Development
Child Hunger Outreach Partners
Children’s Service Center
Family Promise of Carbon County
Family Service Association
Fork Over Love — raised the most money with over $12,000.
Goodwill Industries
Greater Carbondale YMCA
Greater Scranton YMCA
Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA
Jewish Family Services
Lacawac Sanctuary
Lycoming County United Way
Maternal & Family Health Services
Meals on Wheels – Monroe County
Meals on Wheels NEPA
My Vision 9
NativityMiquel School
Neighborworks NEPA
NEPA Inclusive
Northeast Regional Cancer Institute
North Central Sight Services
Northern Tier Educational and Industrial Consortium
PA Elks
Parenting Autism United
Pike Autism
Pittston YMCA
Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network
Pocono Family YMCA
Pocono Mountains United Way
Pocono Services for Family and Children
River Valley Regional YMCA
Ronald McDonald House
SAFE, Inc.
Scranton School for the Deaf
Sights for Hope
St. Joseph’s Center
Step by Step
Telespond
United Neighborhood Centers
United Way of Wyoming Valley
Valley in Motion
Victims Resource Center
Wright Center
Wyoming Valley Children’s Association
Cosgrove said the giving event supports those 49 regional nonprofits improving the health and welfare of people living in 13 counties in Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania.
Cosgrove said AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by the organizations. In addition, participating organizations can receive bonus funding for drawing the highest number of donors and raising the most money.
At the end of the event, all participating foundation names go into a drawing to win a Random Acts of Kindness Grant.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.