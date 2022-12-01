🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — High winds Wednesday delayed the collection of cardboard and recycling collection in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle and Goose Island sections of the city. The winds blew the recyclables onto streets and properties.

Department of Public Works crews worked Wednesday afternoon to pick up the recyclables from the street and curbside. DPW will resume the pickup Thursday. Residents are asked to place the recyclables blown by the wind onto their properties at curbside and contact DPW at 570-208-4240 and leave a voicemail with their address for pickup. The cooperation of residents is appreciated.

— Staff Report