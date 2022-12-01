🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police said charges will be filed against Ricardo Rowley, 41, of Wilkes-Barre after he assaulted security personnel at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino the morning of Nov. 20.

State police said troopers were dispatched to the casino at 1:12 a.m. that day for an assault that took place on the gaming floor. The investigation determined Rowley became unruly while gambling and was asked to leave by security personnel.

Rowley allegedly used his closed fist to strike a security guard and also bit him. State police said Rowley bit a second security guard before being subdued.

Charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct will be filed against Rowley, troopers said.

