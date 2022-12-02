🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — On his first day of serving the 118th Legislative District, state Rep.-elect Jim Haddock Thursday announced he has a district office open and ready to serve residents.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as your representative and be the voice of the great people of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties in Harrisburg,” said Haddock. “I invite anyone who needs assistance to visit our Hughestown Office and discuss how I can best serve you as your state representative.”

Haddock’s current district office is located at 42 Center St., Hughestown. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the phone number is 570-655-4883.

Haddock, 59, of Pittston Township, said in the near future he intends to open a district office in Lackawanna County, as well.

Haddock was elected to serve the 118th District in the 2022 General Election. He replaces state Rep. Mike Carroll, who did not seek another term after 16 years of service. While his term starts today, Haddock will be formally sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The 118th Legislative District is comprised of the city of Pittston, the townships of Jenkins and Pittston, and the boroughs of Avoca, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, West Pittston and Yatesville in Luzerne County; and the townships of Glenburn, La Plume, Newton, Ransom and West Abington, and the boroughs of Dalton, Taylor, Old Forge and Moosic in Lackawanna County.

Haddock recommended following his social media at https://www.facebook.com/RepHaddock and on Twitter @RepHaddock for updates.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.