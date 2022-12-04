🔊 Listen to this

This Marine and other volunteers work to unload a vehicle full of selfless donations. The donation boxes filled up quick.

HANOVER TWP. — Kris Kringle’s yearly PR tour is ramping up as the Big Man made several local stops (with more planned in the coming weeks) to check in on the community and its children in advance of the big day on the 25th.

Santa was dropped-off in style by the fire department to a waiting crowd of adoring admirers lined up for a photo-op.

Claus, however, was just one of many special guests at ‘The Crossroads’, 693 Carey Ave., across the street from Burger King. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders’ own Champ was in attendance, and the local NHL-affiliate Penguins beloved Tux was also scheduled to drop in.

Most importantly, perhaps, were the uniformed United States Marines in attendance, collecting gifts for Toys for Tots’ Stuff the Bus campaign, working to ensure that every child has something to open come Christmas morning.

And, just about a half hour after the 2p.m. event kickoff, about a half dozen Toys for Tots donation boxes were brimming with donated gifts, as the community rallied together for a good cause and a little togetherness.

Hanover Township Lion Clubs’ John VanWhy, organizer of the event, said, “That’s what the Lions Club is all about, you know? Giving back to the community. So, this is one way that we’re doing that. We’re helping the Marines with the Toys for Tots. And you can see we’re collecting a lot of toys. People are driving up. It’s very convenient and it’s nice that the community actually stands behind it and supports it.”

Support was evident from other community organizations as well, as members of Dunkin’ supplied beverages, Pizza Bella representatives kept hot slices in rotation, and members of the local AMVETS Women’s Auxiliary handed out hot chocolate on a pleasant, yet chilly afternoon.

Hanover Area’s Marching Band provided music and Christmas Carols and Elementary School Principal Christa Langdon, in between mingling with her students and ensuring they all got their photo with Santa, noted that her students did a toy drive to contribute to Toys for Tots as well.

It’s the stuff that makes the season what it is: a time for celebrating togetherness, unity, and community, cherishing relationships and going the extra mile for those who may be on hard times. If that much is true, Hanover Township certainly has the holiday spirit.

Both Langdon and VanWhy reflected back on the annual event’s humble beginnings, and both agreed that it has certainly grown, becoming something to look forward to with each passing year.

All that was left to do was light the tree.