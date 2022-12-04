Back Mountain Police Association hands out coats, gifts

🔊 Listen to this

Searelas Bonerra, 9, of Hanover Township, enjoys pizza at the Back Mountain Police Association’s Warm Coats for Kids drive at the Saint Aloysius School cafeteria in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Santa talks with Alayna Calito, 5, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Back Mountain Police Associaton Warm Coats for Kids Coat Drive at the Saint Aloysius School cafeteria in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

People looking for coats plus hats and gloves at the Back Mountain Police Association’s Warm Coats Drive at the Saint Aloysius School cafeteria in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — Christmas spirit filled the Saint Aloysius School cafeteria as the Back Mountain Police Association in conjunction with Big Brother Big Sisters of the Bridge came together to hand out coats and gifts during a Christmas party on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Huntzinger, the chairman of the Back Mountain Police Association, said the event started 12 years ago, when the organization wanted to benefit area families.

In addition to the annual coat drive and event, the organization also hosts a fishing derby during the summer, he said.

This year, with rising inflation and other economic challenges, the need for assistance during the holiday season is seemingly growing.

The Big Brother Big Sisters of the Bridge invited families under the organization’s umbrella to partake in the charitable afternoon, according Carolyn Choma.

In addition to the Saint Aloysius event, the association also held a similar event for Dallas area students last month.

The organization collects coats for about three months, asking people to donate new and gently used coats, hats, mittens and scarves, or to make a monetary donation.

Vice chairman Ross Piazza said that many people don’t realize that there is a continuing need for holiday assistance across the area, but there is.

“Every child deserves a warm coat for the winter,” he said.

In addition to the coat and gift giveaway, pizza, snacks and holiday cookies were served, and children had the chance to present their Christmas list to Santa Claus.

Piazza estimated that about 70 people, including both children and parents, attended Sunday’s events, staffed by about 15 association members.

“We also are thankful that St. Aloysius hosted the event,” he said.

Marcia Jones, of Hanover Township, said she was grateful for the chance to bring her children out to the event to kick off the holiday season.

“We’re low income,” she said. “So we really appreciate it.

Her daughter, Destiny Jones, 13, a “little sister,” was enjoying the event and the chance to spend time with her “big sister” Karen Attanasio.

The two were recalling recent activities in which they took part, including last week’s “painting with goats” activity.

“Yes, you heard right,” Attanasio said. “Goats.”

She credited the Back Mountain Police Association with brightening the holiday season for hundreds of youngsters this year.

Piazza estimated that about 500 coats had been given away this year.