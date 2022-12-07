🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School Board held its reorganization meeting Tuesday and re-elected John Mahle president, then held a brief regular monthly meeting to handle a short agenda. But the big moment came after all the official business when Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced a tribute to retiring secretary Lisa Kitchen, who has served in the Superintendent’s office for decades.

Barrett announced that the district’s new Independent Living program center for special education students has been renamed “Lisa’s Kitchen,” then choked back tears as he praised her work through the years. Mahle picked up a prepared statement but said, through tears, he couldn’t read it. Vice-President Vic Kopko offered to, calling her the “true meaning of strength” and the “core of the superintendent’s office for 30 years.”

During the regular meeting, the board appointed Brittany Marra as special education teacher at $61,978, Jasmine Rodriguez as speech and language pathologist at $61,978, Katy Sweeney as human resources confidential secretary at $40,000, Maribeth Swetra as confidential secretary to the high school principal at $38,000, and Sue Davis as instructional assistant at $15 per hour.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignation of Ashley Drouse as Human Resources Secretary, Mark Vital as special education teacher and Kyleen McCance as junior high school girls basketball coach.

• Approved the termination of the contract with Terry Elias for speech and language services.

• Appointed Jeannie Nardone as hall monitor at $15 per hour.

• Approved an agreement with Jerri Clemons to provide training on the financial information/payroll system at $21.28 per hour.

• Appointed Lyn Vitale as district Right-to-Know officer. The post is required under state law.

• Ratified the appointments of William Sod and Kristyn Lutecki as substitute school nurses at $26 per hour.

• Accepted the retirement of William Arthur Davis.

