🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Forty Fort police reported catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles at two businesses Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The vehicles were all Nissan NV 200 work vans, police said.

Police said a neighboring police department, Swoyersville, is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles during the same time.

A dark-colored sedan, unknown make and model, was seen leaving one of the thefts, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586 or email [email protected]