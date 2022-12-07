🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello said that police activity in the area of Academy Street and Irving Place led to a brief “lockout” of nearby Kistler Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon.

Student activity inside the school was not disrupted during the lockout, which was essentially a heightening of security around the school from 11:42 a.m. to 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to Costello. Security activity returned to normal after 12:01 p.m., according to Costello.

Costello said that he did not know what the police were in the area for.

Wilkes-Barre City police chief Joseph Coffay told the Times Leader that he was unaware of any significant police activity in the area based on the day’s police reports.