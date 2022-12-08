🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Mayor Michael Lombardo on Wednesday said a $500,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development is key for the city to continue to lead the way and make great improvements in the housing sector.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties — including $500,000 for Pittston City.

The grant is for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston.

“The City of Pittston has made safe affordable housing a priority and we are very appreciative for this grant award and thank Gov. Wolf and DCED for their support,” Lombardo said. “I would like to acknowledge my staff in the office of community development and redevelopment, particularly the Executive Director, Joseph Chacke, and our grant specialist Shannon Bonacci for leading the charge on this mission.”

Wolf said Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home.

“The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth while also revitalizing communities through renter and new homeowner opportunities,” Wolf said.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

Knowing that it’s an issue that continues to hold Pennsylvanians back, in his final budget Wolf secured $375 million for safe and affordable housing. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units, and fund home repairs.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as home-ownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.

For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to community and economic development, visit DCED’s website.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.