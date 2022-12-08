🔊 Listen to this

WEST WYOMING — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the approval of a new low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) for Ashley Machine & Tool Co. in West Wyoming.

The loan was one of three the governor announced that will support business growth in three Pennsylvania counties to help create and retain 79 total jobs.

“The PIDA loans approved today provide the resources these companies need to grow and succeed in Pennsylvania,” said Wolf. “My administration has been steadfastly committed to investing in businesses across the commonwealth to grow our business sector, maintain a healthy business climate, and encourage the creation of family sustaining jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

Ashley Machine & Tool Co., through the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, was approved for a 15-year $527,100 loan at a 3% reset interest rate to acquire and renovate a 43,084-square-foot facility at 1450-1460 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming.

The total project cost is $1,419,000 and the company has committed to create seven new, full-time jobs and retain 43 employees within three years.

The business’s owner John Mulhern, could not be reached for comment.

To date in 2022, PIDA has approved $52,528,762 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $111,744,897 in private investment and supported 1,225 created and retained full-time jobs.

Since 2015, PIDA has approved $414,307,039 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $839,726,066 in private investment and supported 15,990 created and retained full-time jobs.

In November 2021, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Gayle Manchin kicked off a two-day tour of several area businesses and institutions with a stop at Ashley Machine and Tool.

Manchin was joined by members of the state Department of Community and Economic Development and members of the NEPA Alliance on the tour through Ashley Machine’s manufacturing space, led by the business’s owner John Mulhern and his son, Zachary.

Manchin, who is the wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, was looking forward to checking out Ashley Machine as well as the other stops on her two-day tour of the area.

In business since 1945, Ashley Machine and Tool is a manufacturer of aerospace products, with a long list of clients spread all over the country.

