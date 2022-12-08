🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — A new Orloski’s Car Wash is expected to open by late summer 2023 on the Memorial Highway in Kingston Township.

Jerry Orloski, owner, said demolition of the existing building on the site will begin in February and construction will follow. He said he hopes to have the car wash open for business by the end of the summer.

“All of our permits have been approved,” Orloski said. “All the feedback we’ve received so far has been positive and Kingston Township has welcomed us with open arms.”

Orloski has own and operated Orloski’s Car Wash & Lube Shop at 295 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., for 16 years and employs about 40 people. He said the new location will only be a car wash.

“The new place will feature a 125-foot car wash tunnel and a touchless automatic car wash,” Orloski said. “We expect to hire 12 to 15 people.”

The car wash site is adjacent to Sheetz and also sits next to the self-service Back Mountain Car Wash.

Orloski said he will lease the property, which is zoned for commercial use. He said two business that were housed in the now-vacant building — the Move Better fitness center and Farmers Insurance — relocated.

“We feel this is a great location,” Orloski said. “There is a lot of traffic and being next to Sheetz is also a positive.”

