🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Due to a water main break, the Wyoming Valley Mall will remain closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, Dec. 8.

Joseph D. Ohrin, Property/General Manager and Leasing Manager for Krig Properties, said the mall is expected to re-open on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.

Ohrin said to check the mall’s Facebook page for more information.

— Bill O’Boyle