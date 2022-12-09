No tax increase under $53.2M spending plan

WILKES-BARRE — The city will have a balanced budget next year after City Council Thursday night approved the second and final reading of the ordinance to adopt the $53.2 million spending plan Mayor George Brown presented back in October.

The 2023 budget does not contain a property tax increase and comes in more than $1.1 million lower than this year’s $54.3 million budget. But resident Sam Troy’s request that Council take another look at it failed to attract any support.

Before the vote Troy addressed Brown and Council, referencing a news article he said he read about the widening gap between rich and poor locally.

“And if you as a human being or any of you five have any kind of empathy for the common man, you would reconsider this budget and not be so smug that it doesn’t increase taxes,” Troy said.

Troy renewed his call for a reduction in taxes or the establishment of a taxpayer relief fund of $500,000 for residents struggling to pay not only property taxes, but other fees imposed by the city.

Brown responded that his administration has made available $7.1 million in funds to residents and businesses from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan money allocated to the city in 2021 from the larger aid package the federal government created to help municipalities nationwide recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angel Mathis joined Troy in asking Council for more information on agenda items concerning contracts that contained no dollar amounts for the services listed.

Stell Enterprises Inc. of Plains Township and Franchelli Enterprises of Wilkes-Barre, submitted the only two most responsible bids for the Emergency Service Contract for Sewer and Storm Related Emergencies. City Attorney Tim Henry told Mathis, “We can’t predict emergencies. So, there is no set price. But there’s hourly rates that would be applicable in the event of emergencies.”

Neither Council nor Brown could provide the amount of the construction management services contract to George Albert, PE, LLC for renovations to the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street. Albert would be paid from the $500,000 grant awarded for the project by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride asked Brown about postponing the Albert contract vote in the interest of transparency, saying, “if we voted on it at our next meeting, would that be an issue if we just waited for that dollar amount to be included in the resolution?”

Brown said it would not and the contract was pulled from the agenda.

In addition to the budget and Emergency Service Contract, Council also approved:

• A traffic signalization maintenance contract with Richard Mellow Corp. of Dickson City, the most qualified service.

• A lease-purchase agreement for two new garbage trucks at a cost not to exceed $410,000. The payments will be made from the city’s general fund budget.

• The contribution of $300,000 for the construction of the Keystone Mission Daytime Community Room project at 90 E. Union St. The city is committing $200,000 in ARP funding and $100,000 in the form of state DCED COVID-19 ARP Response Grant. The project will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

• The award of a more than $2 million contract to Pennsy Supply for Phase III of the project to upgrade storm sewers, pave streets and comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The contract will be paid with ARP funds.

• The first reading to amend the ordinance that regulates the parking of tractor trailers and large vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

