Members of the Golden Throne Committee and their families pose in front of the Throne. The Golden Throne was started by original Committee members Ned Palka, Michael Gaus, George Kline and Brian Smigielski in 2018.

Rob Wilson takes a look at the Golden Throne Award, a black-and-gold painted toilet with a Christmas tree on top, which has been awarded to members of the Lake-Lehman community for their outstanding work and tireless devotion to the community. Wilson was chosen as this year’s winner.

In the Lake-Lehman community, Christmas time means more than just cold weather and gifts under the tree: it means that you may just see a black-and-gold toilet decorating someone’s front lawn.

The Golden Throne, first awarded in 2018 as a way to honor members of the community for their hard work and dedication to their fellow community members and neighbors, was presented to Rob Wilson at his home by the Golden Throne Committee on Thursday night.

The Committee is comprised of the original group behind the inception of the Golden Throne, Ned Palka, Michael Gaus, George Kline and Brian Smigielski, with each subsequent winner of the Throne added to the Committee.

Wilson will join Pete Egbert, Rich and Charlotte Williams, Judy Denmon and Jeff and Melissa Swire on the list of Throne winners.

A father of two children with his wife Jolene, whom he met at a bar that she owned in Sugar Notch, Wilson has been known throughout the Lake-Lehman area as a tirelessly devoted, proud basketball parent and coach to his son, Robbie, and daughter, Ella. Wilson serves as the coach for his son’s youth team and as the president of the Lake-Lehman girls basketball Booster Club, with his daughter a member of the team.

“If you see Ella or Robbie on the court, you’re sure to see Rob on the sideline coaching or in the stands cheering them on,” states the letter read aloud by the Throne Committee upon presenting Wilson with the Golden Throne.

Wilson’s devotion to his children and to the community was tested, but never wavered, after Wilson was diagnosed with kidney disease, putting him on the kidney transplant list where he remains today.

Additionally, Wilson was diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome in March of this year and was at one point paralyzed from the neck down and placed on a ventilator.

Thanks to the support of his friends and family, and the efforts of Lake-Lehman senior Ally Moyer, who raised over $13,000 for the Wilson family as part of her senior project, Wilson was able to return home after three months in the hospital.

He has continued to grow stronger through rehab and physical therapy, and jumped back into his various roles as basketball coach as soon as he was medically cleared.

“Rob, we hope that this award shows that people in the community recognize that even when faced with adversity, we see that you continue to donate your time and talents to others and that we, along with many others, are very appreciative of such,” concludes the letter.

“We wish you continued success and health, and congratulate you on being the 2022 winner of the Golden Throne Award!”