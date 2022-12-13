🔊 Listen to this

The daughter of a well-known Northeastern Pennsylvania attorney was killed along with two other people in a car crash in Florida early Sunday morning, according to local news reports in the region.

Ava Fellerman, the daughter of attorney Greg Fellerman of Fellerman and Ciarimboli Law PC, was killed along with two other individuals around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in Volusia County, Fla., after a driver apparently traveling the wrong way plowed into their vehicle, according to an article from the Daytona Beach News-Journal published Tuesday.

The News-Journal identified the other two victims as Ali Dulin and Kyle Moser, while the driver of their vehicle, identified in the story as Devin Perkins, was seriously injured.

In response to the news of Fellerman’s death, the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA, made the decision to cancel an Orientation and Board Meeting set for Tuesday night. Greg Fellerman has served as the president of the Friedman JCC and as a secretary for the JCA of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Today was a sad day for all of us as we learned of the tragic death of Greg Fellerman’s daughter, Ava,” reads the email, sent to members of the JCA Board from CEO Gary Bernstein. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg and his loved ones.”