WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd. between Coal Street and Wegmans has been closed this evening after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at about 7:40 p.m.

According to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the road could remain closed as late as 11 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

An overturned shopping cart and groceries could be seen in the road. A witness told the Times Leader he saw an ambulance leaving the scene shortly before a reporter arrived.

A Pennsylvania State Police van arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m.

