Kate Churnetski (right) was presented with the George Brandt Community Service Award by YMCA executive director Jim Thomas (left). The award is sponsored by Colours Inc., represented by Tim Evans (center).

WILKES-BARRE — It’s the hard work, generosity and compassion of the YMCA’s group of volunteers that allow the institution to continue to carry out its mission of providing programs and a safe community space for the children of the area.

Three of those individuals, a group of tireless workers that have poured countless hours of their time and attention into making the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA such an integral part of the community, were honored Wednesday night at the YMCA’s 2022 Leadership Awards at the Westmoreland Club.

“The Leadership Awards were started basically to honor our key volunteers, and people who give back to the community,” said Lindsay Landis, the Greater Valley YMCA’s director of development. “It’s our way to thank them and showcase some of the impact that our Y has on the community.”

This year’s recipients were Kate Churnetski, who was given the George Brandt Community Service Award; Jim Bobeck, recipient of the Frank M. Henry Layperson of the Year Award; Robert Mericle, awarded the newly-created President’s Regional Community Impact Award; and Mericle Commerical Real Estate Services, winner of the Corporate Leadership Award.

The honorees were celebrated with a ceremony inside the Westmoreland Club, preceded by a dinner and drinks.

After some introductions and an opening prayer, YMCA executive director Jim Thomas took to the podium to introduce each of the evening’s honorees, praising them for their service to the organization.

Videos were played for each award winner featuring testimonials from fellow YMCA volunteers and employees, community leaders and lastly, words from the recipients themselves.

Bobeck was the first to receive his award, and he was praised for his volunteer efforts with several of the YMCA’s programs and functions, most notably the annual Bernie’s Run held each Fourth of July.

“I can’t think of a better candidate for this award than Jim,” Landis said in the video introducing Bobeck. “He is intrinsically fused into this YMCA.”

“This place gave me a lifetime of great memories,” Bobeck said. “I have to give something back to it … it’s been a pleasure.”

Mericle’s President Regional Community Impact Award was debuted for this year’s Leadership Awards, according to Landis.

“He [Mericle] has been a major force for good with us, helping us expand…he’s been a major volunteer, a major donor, he’s helped get others on board,” Landis said. “We wanted to honor him in a special way because of that.”

Mericle said he was honored to be recognized by the YMCA, a place that he’s been part of in some capacity since his childhood.

“The Y has been a special place for me from the time I was five years old,” Mericle said. “I’ve been a member for over 50 years, I’ve been involved with so many projects over the decades … I love the Y.”

Churnetski’s award was named after the late George Brandt, a lifelong supporter of the YMCA and a major advocate for the organization.

“I’m feeling a little overwhelmed, because I’ve participated in so many fundraisers for the Y … people who participate don’t think about something like this,” Churnetski said.

They know what the mission of the Y is, family, children…that’s what drives everybody.”