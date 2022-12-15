Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — A brand-new program designed to help grow, advance and “amplify” the strengths and skills of several of the area’s female leaders and workers wrapped up its inaugural campaign on Wednesday night.
Amplify: Women’s Leadership, a joint project founded by Leadership Northeast, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and CEK Communication, graduated its inaugural class of 28 women from all different fields and business specialties with a certificate ceremony held at the Think Center on South Main Street.
“This is a dream come true, it’s something that we’ve talked about, worked on for years,” said Jessica Cronauer, the executive director of Leadership Northeast and one of the co-creators of the Amplify program. “Seeing it come to life … it’s the greatest thing I’ve done, so far.”
Cronauer and Dr. Christine Kiesinger, of CEK and a fellow co-creator of Amplify, welcomed each of this year’s graduates to the Think Center for refreshments and the graduation ceremony.
The Amplify program, in the works for many years as Cronauer said, was created to promote the development of leadership skills among female workers throughout the area, while also providing a massive networking opportunity for its participants and promoting several woman-owned businesses throughout the county.
“It’s a combination of really rich, innovative content paired with opportunities to interact and network with one another,” Kiesinger said. “And most of our selections [for sessions] were hosted by women-owned businesses.”
The inaugural Amplify class features women from all over the area’s workforce: from education, to law, the performing arts, nonprofit entities — all walks of business life.
The program, which began on Sept. 8 and ran its last session in late November, provided each of these participants with the tools and resources to shape their own leadership capabilities and to fully realize their leadership potential.
Wednesday’s graduation ceremony featured a “commencement” address from Luzerne Foundation board chair Tara Mugford Wilson, the first female board chair in the organization’s history.
“I think it’s amazing that they’ve each stepped outside their comfort zone and found a group of women to help champion their progression in their careers,” Mugford Wilson said. “Programs like this are what makes this community so strong.”
Several of the graduates attested to the impact that Amplify has made on them, both professionally and personally.
“It’s been amazing…there are so many wonderful women in this community,” said Joleen Lazecki, a realtor and a system security auditor from Lockheed Martin. “To be in such wonderful company has truly been inspiring, and it definitely does ignite you and excite you…every time we had a class, everyone was very engaging.”
Joell Yarmel, the executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center, said that the program helped her grow into her position, which she was promoted to over the summer.
“This program really gave me the confidence I needed to lead a team,” Yarmel said. “Working with other women and seeing what they’re doing were just really great lessons for me.”
As a college admissions counselor at MMI Prep, Stephanie Shandra was able to use the Amplify program not only to help her in her own work, but to pass down helpful tools to her students, as well.
“It was pretty incredible, as we were talking and learning about our own leadership styles, it was something that I could pull the information and utilize it with my own students,” Shandra said.
“I would tell other women that this is an essential program … it is vital that we, as women, come together the way we did in this program.”
The full list of graduates from Amplify’s Class of 2022:
Chelsey Coslett
Manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement,
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC)
Meghan Flanagan
Director of Programs and Communications
Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce
Angela Gavlick
Director of HR
Luzerne County
Beth Hastie
Vice President of Operations
Benco Dental
Mandie Hendricks
Financial Advisor
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janine Hennigan
HR Manager 570
e45 Management Dental Group
Michelle Holt-Macey
Interim Dean, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy
Wilkes University
Jessica Ives
Director of Case Management and Community Programs
Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Melissa Kopec
Business Manager
PDQ Print & Fulfillment Center
Joleen Lazecki
Realtor and System Security Auditor Senior
Joleen Lazecki, Realtor & Lockheed Martin
Camaryn Lokuta
Managing Director
Coal Creative
Courtney Lomax
Controller
Wilkes University
Laura Marion
Assistant Vice President
Allied Services Integrated System
Shelley McCann
Director, Key Accounts
Empower
Peggy Nork
Executive Director
McGlynn Center
Mary Kay Pivovarnik
Executive Director
CASA of Luzerne County
Kelly Rava
Executive Director
Empowerment Education
Stephanie Shandra
College Admissions Counselor
MMI Preparatory School
Cheryl Summa
Director of Marketing and Community Outreach
Eye Care Specialists
Dawn Talley
Professor
University of Scranton
Debbie Taylor
Volunteer Coordinator /Agency Relations
The Commission on Economic Opportunity
Alexandra Treslar
Manager
Luzerne Bank
April Vinciarelli
COO, CO, Wealth Advisor
Jacobi Capital Management
Shelby Watchilla
Paralegal
Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law PC
Annette Weiss
Assistant Dean of Nursing and Chief Nurse Administrator
Misericordia University
Elizabeth White
Assistant Executive Director
Luzerne County Head Start
Joell Yarmel
Executive Director
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Allison Yourechko
Assistant Principal
Hazleton Area School District