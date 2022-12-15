🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A brand-new program designed to help grow, advance and “amplify” the strengths and skills of several of the area’s female leaders and workers wrapped up its inaugural campaign on Wednesday night.

Amplify: Women’s Leadership, a joint project founded by Leadership Northeast, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and CEK Communication, graduated its inaugural class of 28 women from all different fields and business specialties with a certificate ceremony held at the Think Center on South Main Street.

“This is a dream come true, it’s something that we’ve talked about, worked on for years,” said Jessica Cronauer, the executive director of Leadership Northeast and one of the co-creators of the Amplify program. “Seeing it come to life … it’s the greatest thing I’ve done, so far.”

Cronauer and Dr. Christine Kiesinger, of CEK and a fellow co-creator of Amplify, welcomed each of this year’s graduates to the Think Center for refreshments and the graduation ceremony.

The Amplify program, in the works for many years as Cronauer said, was created to promote the development of leadership skills among female workers throughout the area, while also providing a massive networking opportunity for its participants and promoting several woman-owned businesses throughout the county.

“It’s a combination of really rich, innovative content paired with opportunities to interact and network with one another,” Kiesinger said. “And most of our selections [for sessions] were hosted by women-owned businesses.”

The inaugural Amplify class features women from all over the area’s workforce: from education, to law, the performing arts, nonprofit entities — all walks of business life.

The program, which began on Sept. 8 and ran its last session in late November, provided each of these participants with the tools and resources to shape their own leadership capabilities and to fully realize their leadership potential.

Wednesday’s graduation ceremony featured a “commencement” address from Luzerne Foundation board chair Tara Mugford Wilson, the first female board chair in the organization’s history.

“I think it’s amazing that they’ve each stepped outside their comfort zone and found a group of women to help champion their progression in their careers,” Mugford Wilson said. “Programs like this are what makes this community so strong.”

Several of the graduates attested to the impact that Amplify has made on them, both professionally and personally.

“It’s been amazing…there are so many wonderful women in this community,” said Joleen Lazecki, a realtor and a system security auditor from Lockheed Martin. “To be in such wonderful company has truly been inspiring, and it definitely does ignite you and excite you…every time we had a class, everyone was very engaging.”

Joell Yarmel, the executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center, said that the program helped her grow into her position, which she was promoted to over the summer.

“This program really gave me the confidence I needed to lead a team,” Yarmel said. “Working with other women and seeing what they’re doing were just really great lessons for me.”

As a college admissions counselor at MMI Prep, Stephanie Shandra was able to use the Amplify program not only to help her in her own work, but to pass down helpful tools to her students, as well.

“It was pretty incredible, as we were talking and learning about our own leadership styles, it was something that I could pull the information and utilize it with my own students,” Shandra said.

“I would tell other women that this is an essential program … it is vital that we, as women, come together the way we did in this program.”

The full list of graduates from Amplify’s Class of 2022:

Chelsey Coslett

Manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement,

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC)

Meghan Flanagan

Director of Programs and Communications

Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

Angela Gavlick

Director of HR

Luzerne County

Beth Hastie

Vice President of Operations

Benco Dental

Mandie Hendricks

Financial Advisor

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janine Hennigan

HR Manager 570

e45 Management Dental Group

Michelle Holt-Macey

Interim Dean, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Wilkes University

Jessica Ives

Director of Case Management and Community Programs

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Melissa Kopec

Business Manager

PDQ Print & Fulfillment Center

Joleen Lazecki

Realtor and System Security Auditor Senior

Joleen Lazecki, Realtor & Lockheed Martin

Camaryn Lokuta

Managing Director

Coal Creative

Courtney Lomax

Controller

Wilkes University

Laura Marion

Assistant Vice President

Allied Services Integrated System

Shelley McCann

Director, Key Accounts

Empower

Peggy Nork

Executive Director

McGlynn Center

Mary Kay Pivovarnik

Executive Director

CASA of Luzerne County

Kelly Rava

Executive Director

Empowerment Education

Stephanie Shandra

College Admissions Counselor

MMI Preparatory School

Cheryl Summa

Director of Marketing and Community Outreach

Eye Care Specialists

Dawn Talley

Professor

University of Scranton

Debbie Taylor

Volunteer Coordinator /Agency Relations

The Commission on Economic Opportunity

Alexandra Treslar

Manager

Luzerne Bank

April Vinciarelli

COO, CO, Wealth Advisor

Jacobi Capital Management

Shelby Watchilla

Paralegal

Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law PC

Annette Weiss

Assistant Dean of Nursing and Chief Nurse Administrator

Misericordia University

Elizabeth White

Assistant Executive Director

Luzerne County Head Start

Joell Yarmel

Executive Director

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Allison Yourechko

Assistant Principal

Hazleton Area School District