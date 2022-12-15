🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre man was charged in federal court with narcotics trafficking, firearms and false statement offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Ernesto Richards, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly conspired to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine between February and September of 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam in a release sent out on Wednesday.

During that time, it’s alleged that Richards also conspired to import cocaine from foreign countries, and also possessed firearms in relation to his trafficking activities, including a stolen firearm.

Richards was initially arrested on Sept. 22 after he attempted to pick up a package of cocaine shipped in from Panama that had, unknown to him, been intercepted by U.S. Customs agents and switched with a fake powder before it was delivered.

In October, state police also charged Richards with selling crack cocaine in the area of Hanover and South Franklin Streets dating back to February.

In addition to being charged with a narcotics conspiracy, Richards also was charged with three counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

Richards further was charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, and with possessing firearms and ammunition despite being prohibited as a convicted felon. Richards was also charged with lying to federal agents about his drug trafficking activities.