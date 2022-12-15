🔊 Listen to this

Eight of the 11 Luzerne County Council members approved a 2023 budget with a 2.99% tax increase this evening, with some saying going into the vote that they had worked exhaustively to make cuts without compromising required services.

Council started the budget process in October facing a 6.75% increase proposed by prior manager Randy Robertson, which would equate to $55 more on the average property assessed at $132,776.

In the first two rounds of cuts, council reduced the increase to 5.25% and then 3.25%.

After a reduction in the reserve approved Thursday, council settled on a budget containing the 2.99% increase, which amounts to $24.50 more on a $132,776 property.

Council members Brian Thornton, Kevin Lescavage and Stephen J. Urban voted against the tax increase, although Thornton and Lescavage said they appreciate the hard work of their colleagues coming up with cuts to reduce the increase.

Check back later for an update.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.