🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Winter storm aside, the Crestwood School Board held its December meeting Thursday, and one item on the agenda was to rescind a recently approved shared transportation agreement with Hazleton Area School District. The board then voted to enter a shared transportation agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit.

When the Hazleton Area sharing agreement was first proposed, Superintendent Natasha Milazzo stressed it was not about sharing students on vehicles, just combining some of the management of transportation. No reason was given Thursday for the change. Intermediate units are agencies set up by the state to provide various services to schools within their boundaries. The LIU covers all of Luzerne County and part of Wyoming County.

The board voted to extend Milazzo’s contract by two years. Milazzo originally came to the district as business manager. When Superintendent Vito Quaglia resigned after five months to go to another district, Milazzo was made acting superintendent in August. She was given the full title a few days later at a special meeting, along with a three-year contract. Thursday’s extension means she has a five-year contract now.

The board also accepted the resignation of Beth Anne Harris as Director of Special Education, effective immediately. The board then approved a $1,000 per month stipend, not to exceed $5,000, for John Gorman to handle special education services until the end of June, 2023.

And the board approved a one-time stipend of $5,000 to Rice Elementary Principal Margaret Foster to also serve as director of curriculum for the current school year.

The board also:

• Updated a la carte pricing, raising large iced tea from $1.30 to $2.30, small iced tea from $1 to $1.50, Hershey’s novelties from $1 to $1.50, classroom celebration orders from $1.25 to $2, and sparkling water from $2 to $2.50.

Accepted the resignation of Rebecca Grosz.

Appointed Russ Kile as head girls lacrosse coach, Brian Zabroski as head boys lacrosse coach, Robert Moulton as head boys track and field coach, Amy Viti as head girls track and field coach, and Dave Koptcho as head softball coach, all at $5,764 each.

Hired Joe Tattersall as head boys volleyball coach at $4,541 and Scott Lenio as head boys tennis coach at $4,115.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish