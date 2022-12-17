Troopers say Thomas L. Fiorini crossed center line and struck police chief’s pickup

WYOMING — A 63-year-old man has been identified as the person who died after the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line of Wyoming Avenue Thursday afternoon and struck a police pickup truck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, killed in the crash was Thomas L. Fiorini, 63, of Wyoming.

State Police said Fiorini was driving a 2017 Chevrolet that was traveling southbound on Route 11 when it crossed over to the northbound lane and struck West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner’s 2018 Ford police vehicle.

Chief Turner was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with a broken hip, West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano told the Times Leader.

A report issued by State Police said Turner was wearing a lap and shoulder belt, but Fiorini was not.

The collision took place near the Midway Shopping Center around 4:45 p.m.

Wyoming Avenue was shut down in both directions as a result, and debris could be seen around the crash site as investigators went to work. The road reopened about three hours later.

The deadly crash was among numerous wrecks on area roads Thursday as the season’s first substantial winter storm failed to drop a large amount of snow, but did create treacherously icy conditions.