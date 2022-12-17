Newspaper commemorating 115th anniversary

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Friday presented Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage with a Key to the City and a Proclamation celebrating the newspaper’s 115 years of service to the Greater Wilkes-Barre community.

“It was an unexpected treat to be invited to Mayor George Brown’s office to be awarded the “key to the city,’ along with a proclamation from the Office of the Mayor, City of Wilkes-Barre, for our organization’s 115 years of service to the community,” Miscavage said. “To be recognized in the city in which we have worked and published for 115 years, is a great honor.”

In a brief ceremony in Mayor Brown’s office, the Mayor read the proclamation:

“WHEREAS, The first edition of the Times Leader was published on December 2, 1907. The paper was the result of a merger between owners and publishers Col. Earnest Gray Smith and Fred C. Kirkendall, Sr.’s Leader newspaper, and its competitor, the Times. The promise of the newly formed newspaper was to ‘intelligently print the news in a manner indicative of neither hate nor fear.’ The Times Leader of the early 20th century had more pages, news, and advertisements than its competitors; and,

“WHEREAS, By 1939, the Times Leader, Evening News, and Record combined into a joint venture called the Wilkes-Barre Publishing Co. After Mr. Kirkendall left the paper, Col. Smith continued to lead the paper and become a major public figure in the area. After his death in 1945, the paper remained in his family’s ownership for another 33 years. Throughout the 20th century, the paper reported on major local, national, and world events, including both World Wars, the Great Depression, the 1969 Moon Landing and the 1972 Agnes Flood; and,

“WHEREAS, In more recent times, the Times Leader reporters have published articles on significant local court cases, the 2011 flooding, the COVID-19 pandemic, and events in the community. In 2018, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce named Times Leader Media Group as its Legacy Business of the Year. Also in 2018, the Times Leader Media group made major investments to its East Market Street building, which is home to its editorial, advertising, circulation, and production departments and where the papers are printed. The Times Leader Media Group, in addition to its flagship publication, The Times Leader, produces the Pittston Sunday Dispatch, Abington Journal, Mountain Peaks, and theweekender.com.

“Now therefore, it is resolved that I, George C. Brown, Mayor of The City of Wilkes-Barre, on behalf of all the citizens of Wilkes-Barre, do hereby congratulate the Times Leader Media Group for 115 years of service to the greater Wilkes-Barre community.”

In selecting the Times Leader as its legacy business honoree in 2018, the Chamber’s awards committee took into consideration factors including historical perspective, investment in the community, business accomplishments, and company and employee involvement in civic activities.

The Times Leader has been in operation for more than a century, since the merger of the Wilkes-Barre Times and the Wilkes-Barre Leader in 1907. Through those publications, it traces its roots well back into the 19th century.

During those many decades, the paper has called downtown Wilkes-Barre home. It has renewed that commitment to center city, with a major investment in its East Market Street building, which now is home to the editorial, advertising, circulation and production departments.

The Times Leader remains the only daily newspaper that is actually printed in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

