Smiles all around at Special Needs Christmas Brunch

A young man meets with Santa during Saturday’s Special Needs Christmas Brunch at the Firwood United Methodist Church.

Kenna Smith, 5, rushes to embrace Blaze, the mascot from Luzerne County Community College who made an appearance at Saturday’s brunch. Watching is LCCC president Tom Leary (far right).

WILKES-BARRE — Like everyone waiting eagerly at Saturday morning’s Special Needs Christmas Brunch, Simon Blockus couldn’t wait to see Santa Claus.

The three-year-old was just as excited, however, to greet a friend of his: Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, who greeted Simon with a hug and posed for a photo.

“Simon definitely has a special place in the mayor’s heart,” said Nicole Blockus, Simon’s mother. “He was definitely excited to see the mayor.”

Back after a few years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Brunch was held in the community room of the Firwood United Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre.

The free event provided an opportunity for special needs children from around the area to come have a freshly-cooked meal, take part in fun activities and meet Santa Claus — who had some gifts for everyone, courtesy of donors through Valley Santa.

The event was organized by the city’s Special Needs Playground Committee in partnership with the church, whose volunteers staffed the kitchen and made their way around to greet the children.

Also assisting in the volunteer effort were members of the city’s police and fire departments, who helped to pass out snacks and drinks in the church, and who also stationed a fire truck and a police car out in the church parking lot for everyone to check out.

“It was really an amazing job by our committee and everyone coming together,” Brown said. “We had this event back when I was on city council, and I remember how it made me feel then … I knew I would have the same feeling today. You’re going to leave here feeling good.”

Along one wall of the church’s community room sat dozens and dozens of gift bags, each with a name attached belonging to one of the brunch’s attendees.

When signing up for the brunch, Brown said, the guests were asked what sorts of things they would like for Christmas. The information is passed to Valley Santa, who match donated gifts with those who asked for them. There were also a collection of handmade blankets to be given out to those who needed them.

It was a recipe for success, based on the smiles and palpable excitement etched on the faces of everyone involved, from the brunch’s attendees, to the volunteers, to everyone else watching it all unfold.

“This is amazing, it’s the perfect event for the special needs community,” Blockus said. “It’s awesome.”

“It seemed like a nice event, so we decided to sign up,” said Sarah Smith, who brought her 5-year-old daughter Kenna to the brunch.

While Kenna was waiting for Santa Claus to make his appearance, she made time for a hug and a photo with another celebrity: Blaze, the Luzerne County Community College mascot.

“I like the horse,” she exclaimed after getting to meet him.

LCCC president Tom Leary was in attendance, as was Wilkes-Barre city councilman Mike Belusko; both men were mentioned and thanked in Brown’s brief remarks to the room as breakfast was served.

The Special Needs Playground Committee, according to Brown, has already began discussing plans for another partnership with the Firwood United Methodist Church, in the form of an Easter Egg hunt in the spring.

The Committee was formed in the process leading up to the unveiling of the city’s first Special Needs playground in Kirby Park; plans for a second playground to be built at Evercor Field in the Miners Mills section of the city are underway, as well.

The Blockus family has already made great use of the playground in Kirby Park, according to Nicole Blockus.

“We love it, it’s perfect for Simon and perfect for kids with all types of disabilities,” she said. “It’s inclusion for everybody.”