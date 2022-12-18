Ukrainian family welcomed to Wyoming Valley

🔊 Listen to this

Refugees from Ukraine Osman Karimov, Irina Karimova and their 4-year-old daughter, Leila, arrived in the United States in October.

Dance instructor Gina Malsky, second from right, adjusts Leila Karimova’s arm position during a class at the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Teen dancers Hallie Dixon and Jordan Medley demonstrate a position for the benefit of the younger aspiring ballerinas in a pre-ballet class Gina Malsky is teaching at the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. New classmate Leila Karimova is seated third from left.

Dance teacher Gina Malsky, standing at right, adjusts Leila Karimova’s foot during a pre-ballet class at the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Leila Karimova is 4 years old, with a sweet smile, a long braid that swishes when she twirls — and a dream.

Gina Malsky from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre easily recognized the dream, despite the language barrier between the American dance teacher and the young refugee from Ukraine.

“When I put her in a dance outfit, she looked at herself in the mirror for a full 10 minutes. She was transfixed,” Malsky said. “You could tell she’s envisioning herself as a dancer.”

As her daughter prepared to take part in a recent pre-ballet class with Miss Gina, Leila’s mother confirmed her little girl is thrilled. “She likes the pretty clothes,” Irina Karimova said with a smile.

And there’s much more to like — the joy of the movement, the notes of the music, the camaraderie with the other girls, the lessons from a caring teacher as she gently adjusts a little foot or arm.

Even better, the young family has received a warm welcome to the Wyoming Valley, a refuge so calm and peaceful compared to their homeland.

“Today again was very big bombing,” Irina Karimova said on Friday afternoon, noting there were “about 20 bombs going into Kyiv,” where Leila’s grandparents live. “They have no water, no electricity, no mobile service.”

“She is always ask me, ‘Mama, when bad people go out from our country?’ ” Irina said of her daughter.

Fortunately for Leila and her parents, they were able to evacuate when Russian forces first invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

“Every day my husband told me ‘war is coming; war will be soon,’” Irina Karimova said. “I didn’t believe him.”

But Osman Karimov was correct in his prediction, and spent days driving his family away from the danger, through Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey where, months later, they received some welcome news.

A businessman from Pennsylvania was willing to sponsor refugees from Ukraine and help them settle in the United States. It looked like they would be a match.

Ken Marquis, owner of Marquis Art & Frame in Wilkes-Barre, said that even as he was “glued to the television” and horrified by news of the Russian invasion, he was inspired by reports from Poland.

That country “opened their borders so fully, so completely,” he said. “They took in more than they had to, got kids into schools very quickly, gave adults the opportunity to work, without a lot of fanfare. They took in families, kids, dogs and cats. They made it work.”

Marquis made inquiries, and found that even local politicians didn’t know how to begin the procedure of sponsoring someone from Ukraine.

Eventually he and Amber Williams, marketing director at Marquis Art & Frame, discovered the immigration website USCIS.gov was a good place to start, under a section titled Uniting For Ukraine.

“The vetting procedure was arduous,” Marquis said, noting he thought he’d answered the agency’s many questions “and then they wanted a copy of my tax returns and a letter from my bank.”

“But if I can do it, anybody can do it,” Marquis said, suggesting an individual, a family, a church, a group of friends, a club or a corporate entity might apply to sponsor a refugee or family of refugees.

“You don’t have to be a landlord (with an apartment to supply),” he said. “Maybe you have a mother-in-law apartment in your house, or a furnished basement, or an extra bedroom, or extra room in a rectory.”

When word about his sponsorship of the family spread among people Marquis knew, he said, “everyone wanted to help us help them.”

One local, family-owned business donated furniture for the Karimovs, another donated a winter coat and toys for Leila, another supplied a new flat-screen television. “People were incredibly generous,” Marquis said, adding several made monetary donations.

Back in Turkey, Osman Karimov sold the family car to pay for plane tickets to the United States.

“I told him, you make the arrangements to come to JFK or Newark or Philadelphia, whatever is best for you,” Marquis said. “And I will pick you up.”

When the family arrived in October, Marquis moved them into an apartment he owns in Plymouth, where they can live rent free. He helped enroll Leila in preschool and will soon help Osman Karimov, 41, who has worked as a photojournalist, navigate the procedure to obtain a Pennsylvania driver’s license and find a job.

“We are so grateful for this,” said Irina Karimova, 35. “So much kind people, so much good people. Every person I met in the United States tries to help.”

“It’s the best investment I’ve ever made, saving a family, ” Marquis said, adding he is hopeful the Karimovs, who are now in this country with “humanitarian parole” status, will find a path to citizenship.

As for Gina Malsky, the dance instructor, she’s found an almost mystical holiday magic in the story.

“Every year, on the day after my Nutcracker show, I’d get a call from Essy Davidowitz who would tell me how much she enjoyed it,” Malsky said, explaining she felt sad because Davidowitz, a community activist from Kingston well known for acts of kindness, passed away in May.

“I knew I wouldn’t be getting a call from Essy this year.”

But on Dec. 2, the day after the show, Malsky received a phone call from Essy’s son Jeff Davidowitz, who told her the Karimov family had received free tickets to the show and the little girl had been enthralled.

Malsky promptly invited the little girl to dance class — classes that will continue next semester, thanks to a scholarship. She saw how thrilled the child was to slip into the ballerina outfit and how eager the little girl was to work hard.

“I’m getting choked up just thinking about it,” Malsky said. “But I see the hand of Essy in all this.”