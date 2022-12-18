National Wreaths Across America Day observed at Hanover Green Cemetery

Leonard Luba salutes as he places a ceremonial wreath inside Hanover Green Cemetery in recognition of Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Day.

Bruce Biehner places a ceremonial wreath in honor of veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard.

After the ceremony, volunteers fanned out across the cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of military veterans.

HANOVER TWP. — A large crowd of volunteers and observers watched as, one by one, ceremonial wreaths were placed underneath the flagpole inside Hanover Green Cemetery.

Each wreath, placed under a veil of silence, symbolized someone: an Army veteran, a member of the Coast Guard, a prisoner of war — those who laid down their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America.

One of more than 3,400 locations across the country to observe National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, the ceremony at Hanover Green Cemetery saw a team of volunteers from organizations like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, the Holy Redeemer Patriotic Club and more come together to place wreaths on the graves of those who died in the service.

“The freedoms we enjoy today did not come without a price,” said Kathleen Smith, of the Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who organized the event. “We’re not here to decorate graves, we’re here to honor our veterans.”

One of the principle organizers of the local observance of Wreaths Across America Day, Smith said that this year marked the largest number of sponsored wreaths that the ceremony had had since its inception several years ago, with 684 wreaths to be laid inside the cemetery.

“It’s very impressive…the dedication and support that we get from the community is amazing,” Smith said. “The community really comes together.”

Right at noon, the ceremony began with a moment of silence before Smith took to the microphone to give her remarks and to introduce the individuals in charge of laying down the first set of ceremonial wreaths.

Among those tasked with beginning the wreath-laying ceremony was Col. Daniel Horn, the commander of the Tobyhanna Army Depot, who was invited by Smith and the Daughters of the American Revolution to lay the wreath commemorating the lives of fallen U.S. Army soldiers.

“I’ve been to a few of these, we’re trying to make it a family tradition,” said Horn, who was joined in Hanover Township on Saturday by his wife and two sons. “It’s tremendously important, it provides us with an opportunity to recognize those who have fallen.”

Others invited to take part in the beginning of the ceremony included Leonard Luba, Bruce Biehner, Mark Price, Wilkes-Barre City councilman Tony Brooks, newly-elected state Rep. Alec Ryncavage and Caryl Anderson from Mission BBQ, who sponsored around 400 wreaths on their own.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, offered brief remarks of his own after the ceremony.

“The work that the Daughters of the American Revolution do is invaluable,” Cartwright said. “Today, we show our reverence, and we show our respect.”

The group joined together to sing “God Bless America” before the volunteers set to work laying the rest of the wreaths around the cemetery.

Smith encouraged everyone participating in the wreath-laying to take a second at each grave, say the name of the fallen soldier aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service.

“We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free,” Smith said, “and we will not forget you.”

