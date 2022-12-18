🔊 Listen to this

Santa greets children at the Main Bean Coffee Shop Saturday morning, during Luzerne borough’s holiday shopping event.

Amber Andrews, her mother Sabrina ‘Nona’ Andres and her daughter Aubrey Andrews, 10, prepare to hit the shops in Luzerne Saturday, kicking off their holiday shopping.

Patrick Moran helps his son Atticus, 5, pick out a toy for his Christmas list Saturday at the House of Nutrition during a holiday shopping event in Luzerne.

LUZERNE — Christmas came to the borough of Luzerne Saturday with a “Hometown Christmas” event that encouraged families to make their way through town, with children collecting a stocking stuffer from each participating business.

The Main Bean Coffee Shop served as the event’s central hub providing a chance for youngsters to visit with Santa, get their faces painted and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate.

The event, which started in 2020 during the pandemic, is the brainchild of Alyssa Fusaro, who said that many holiday shopping events provide business to vendors, but not brick and mortar ones businesses.

So, working alongside Joanna Martin, she came up with the idea of providing children with Christmas stockings in which to collect gifts throughout borough businesses.

“And, while they’re there, we are counting on their parents doing a bit of shopping,” she said.

The stocking stuffers ranged from candy at My Sister’s Closet consignment shop to healthy cookies at the House of Nutrition.

Fifteen businesses participated in the event, which for many is becoming tradition.

Amber Andrews, who was shopping along Main Street with her daughter Aubrey, 10, and her mother Sabrina, said the day served to kick off the holiday season for the family.

“We started the day doing breakfast with Santa and now we’re here,” she said.

Andrews said that she especially enjoyed buying clothes at Rumor Has It and My Sister’s Closet, buying new outfits at a reasonable cost.

“We’re buying early Christmas presents,” she said.

Karen Brown, owner of My Sister’s Closet, said many customers are buying special clothing for the holidays or gift cards for under the tree.

Brown said she thought the day provided “perfect weather,” crisp and cold, but not snowing.

Tiffany Rose, manager at the House of Nutrition, said the event brought out “all new faces.”

Rose said that in addition to its own products, the business also sold items made by local artisans.

“We have an extensive line of holiday gifts,” she said.

Some favorites, she said, were bayberry candles, handmade ornaments and organic coffees.

Rose said she thought the event was wonderful both for families and businesses.

Jill Moran, who attended the event with her family, was shopping at the House of Nutrition, perusing the toy collection with her children Killian, 2, and Atticus, 5.

“I think this is the cutest idea ever,” she said, “A really nice event with a Main Street, hometown feel.”