WILKES-BARRE — As soon as the holidays end, the 118th Congress will begin when the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democrat-majority Senate convene on Jan. 3.

What will be the major agenda items. Where will the priorities lie? What will — or can — actually be accomplished over the next two years?

All that remains to be seen.

In November, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, 61, D-Moosic, won his sixth two-year term in the House in the 8th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, 58, R-Dallas, won his third term representing the 9th Congressional District.

The two Members of Congress talked about what they expect in the 118th Congress.

“When Congress convenes in January, there will be a Republican majority in the House with Democrats retaining control of the White House and the Senate,” Cartwright said. “Both chambers of Congress will be held by extremely thin margins. Without a doubt, this is going to set up a dynamic where both parties will have to find some common ground to enact our respective agendas for the next two years.

”Essentially, the 118th Congress is going to be all about compromise.”

Meuser said Republicans will be charged with promoting and passing very specific and targeted legislation to resolve these challenges for the benefit of the American people.

“The American people have charged the new Republican majority in Congress with stopping and repealing the Biden Administration’s out of control spending, burdensome regulations, and anti-American energy policies,” Meuser said. “The Biden Administration still controls the White House and the Democrats still control the Senate. This means that the Republican majority must serve as a bulwark against Democrat policies that brought us out-of-control spending, an open border, and record-high inflation and energy costs.”

And so it begins.

Cartwright’s approach

Cartwright said his approach will remain the same.

“I’m committed to promoting bipartisanship and making connections with my colleagues across the aisle to uplift Northeast Pennsylvania, move our country forward, and put people over politics,” Cartwright said.

As a federal legislator, Cartwright said he has introduced more than 150 bipartisan bills — the most of any Democratic member of Congress during his tenure.

I look forward to working to advance the policy and priorities that benefit everyday Americans,” Cartwright said. “This new generation of Democratic House Leadership has some very big shoes to fill, but I’m confident they’ll lead the Caucus effectively.”

Since being first sworn into Congress back in 2013, Cartwright said his focus has remained consistent.

“In the 118th Congress, I’ll continue my efforts to strengthen working families, create good-paying jobs, ensure affordable health care, protect our seniors, and support our veterans and military families,” he said.

As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, Cartwright said he remains committed to bringing federal tax dollars home to Northeastern Pennsylvania — especially for our police, firefighters and first responders.

“In Fiscal Year 2023, I brought home $52.68 million to the district,” Cartwright said. “In Fiscal Year 2022, I brought home $19.6 million. The total for both years includes almost $19 million for Luzerne County, alone.”

So what will the Democrats look to push forward?

Cartwright said he believes priorities for Democrats in 2023 will include the continued implementation of historic legislative packages that have been passed in the last two years — including the Inflation Reduction Act, which will reduce healthcare costs for both seniors and the federal government by reining in Big Pharma’s price gouging.

“For the first time ever, Medicare will be able to negotiate with drug companies for lower prices, saving area seniors money on costly medications,” Cartwright said. “This provision is unprecedented and one that the pharmaceutical industry has fought for decades.”

Cartwright said the co-payments for the estimated 7,700 Medicare beneficiaries receiving insulin in his district, for example, will be capped at $35 per month. He said the 17,000 households in his district currently enrolled in subsidized Affordable Care Act health insurance will save an average of $1,350 a year.

“This means real money in the pockets of our working families and seniors and I’m proud to have supported this legislation,” Cartwright said.

In addition, Cartwright said the CHIPS & Science Act will ramp up domestic production of semiconductors and provide real opportunity for the region when it comes to workforce development and manufacturing. He said semiconductor production has been a focus of the Biden Administration as it continues to work to ramp up domestic production and reduce foreign dependence in the emerging technologies sector.

Cartwright said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.

“This historic legislation will deliver for Northeast Pennsylvania by repairing roads and bridges, improving transportation options, helping to connect rural Pennsylvanians to reliable high-speed internet, eliminating lead service lines and pipes for clean drinking water, protecting against extreme weather events and cyber-attacks, and improving our region’s airports,” Cartwright said. “The IIJA is also the catalyst to restoring rail service from New York City to Scranton.”

GOP priorities

Meuser said GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans have made it clear that their agenda, known as the Commitment to America, will comprise four major areas:

1. An economy that’s strong

• Curb out of control government spending that is causing skyrocketing prices of groceries, gas, cars, and housing, and growing our national debt.

• Support pro-growth policies that create good-paying jobs and bring stability to the economy such as making the 2017 tax cuts permanent.

• Make America energy independent and reduce energy prices by maximizing the production of reliable, cleaner, American-made oil and natural gas, especially the abundance of natural gas that exists under our feet in the Marcellus Shale.

• Repeal Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents.

2. A nation that’s safe

• Secure our southern border and combat illegal immigration by re-implementing successful immigration policies such as Remain in Mexico Policy and Title 42.

• Support our troops, invest in an efficient, effective military.

• Establish a Select Committee on China, and exercise peace through strength with our allies to counter increasing global threats

• Crack down on “woke” prosecutors who refuse to prosecute violent crime.

3. A future that’s built on freedom

• Ensure parents have a say in their children’s education and advance the Parents Bill of Rights.

• Ensure that only women can compete in women’s sports.

4. A government that’s accountable

• Hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his dereliction of duty to protect our southern border.

• Investigate the Biden Administration’s targeting of political opponents and online censorship.

• Investigate Hunter Biden’s potentially illegal business dealings.

“Within the 9th Congressional District, we will continue to deliver highly responsive constituent services, prioritize our agriculture industry, represent our over 50,000 veterans and their families, and communicate effectively our efforts, as well as partner with businesses, chambers, and community organizations in revitalization projects throughout the district,” Meuser said.

Meuser said Republicans will work on securing the southern border, building a strong economy, fighting sky-high inflation, and unleashing American energy independence.

“The Republican majority will also be focused on holding the Biden Administration accountable for two years full of destructive policies,” Meuser said.

Meuser said he supports McCarthy for Speaker of the House.

“Nobody has worked harder to secure the House majority for Republicans than Kevin,” Meuser said. “He has a clear vision — known as the Commitment to America — which upholds traditional conservative values and deliver results in the best interest of the American people. Speaker-elect McCarthy appreciates the high level of accountability that he will have to conservative Republicans as Speaker to boldly execute the policies to strengthen America.”

Committees

In December 2022, Cartwright was elected to serve on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

This will be Cartwright’s fourth consecutive, two-year term on the influential committee that shapes and implements the party’s agenda, advises the Caucus on important issues, and assigns members to committees.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected to the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee where I will continue to bring my perspective to the senior leadership team in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Cartwright said. “ look forward to working closely with my Democratic colleagues and our party’s new leadership team, while reaching across the aisle to help shape a national agenda that strengthens America’s middle class, protects seniors, and supports our nation’s veterans and military families.”

First appointed to the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee in 2016, Cartwright will continue to serve as a senior member of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations; the Commerce-Justice-Science Subcommittee; the Financial Services & General Government Subcommittee; and the Interior & Environment Appropriations Subcommittee.

Meuser said he will serve on committees he believes will best serve Pennsylvania’s 9th and fulfill his role as a member of the U.S. House in the most effective manner.

“I am planning on serving on the House Committee on Financial Services in the 118th Congress,” Meuser said. “Before arriving to Congress, I was a business executive and served as the Secretary of Revenue for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, so I would bring a unique perspective to the committee.”

If possible, Meuser said he also is interested in continuing his service on the House Foreign Affairs and Small Business Committees.

“There is much work to be done on these committees to benefit the American people in a Republican majority,” Meuser said. “The Foreign Affairs Committee will continue to aggressively conduct oversight of the State Department, promote policies that will project strengthen America. While the Small Business Committee must continue to advocate for policies will allow American small businesses to thrive.”

Meuser said committee assignments will be announced at the beginning of January.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.