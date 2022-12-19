🔊 Listen to this

Mark Rockovich has retired as Luzerne County’s correctional services division head, creating a vacancy.

Rockovich had served as division head since July 2016 and worked in various positions at the county correctional facility since 1991.

Deputy Warden John Robshaw has been serving as acting prison system overseer since the end of September, when Rockovich went on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Rockovich said last week his departure after nearly 32 years of county employment is bittersweet.

“I respect the work performed by all the men and women employed there. It’s a very difficult job mentally, and I wish nothing but the best for all the employees,” Rockovich said.

The position has been posted under the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Rockovich had received $87,872 annually in the position, which is posted at a range of $83,000 to $87,000.

Although the county manager nominates applicants for the eight division head positions under the home rule charter, council confirmation is required for these hirings.

Robshaw had been promoted to prison deputy warden in February. Previous deputy warden Sam Hyder had resigned in November 2021 after nearly five years as second-in-command.

Registration change

County Acting Election Director Beth McBride was incorrectly identified as a Democrat in a recent Times Leader report.

McBride said she changed her voter registration to no affiliation in mid-September.

McBride said she made the decision because she is apolitical in the election oversight job and wants her registration to reflect that, particularly in the current political climate.

Manager search

County residents interested in serving on the county Manager Search Committee have until 4:30 p.m. today to submit applications.

The posting is on council’s page at luzernecounty.org.

An outside committee must be convened due to Randy Robertson’s resignation after five months in the top post.

The search committee must seek, screen and interview manager applicants and “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified” to council for its consideration, the charter says.

The only charter-stated requirements for search committee members are that these citizens “possess relevant qualifications, knowledge, and/or experience in the search for, recruitment of, and identification of qualified candidates for county manager or related positions.”

Council plans to publicly interview applicants on Jan. 3 and select three on Jan. 10.

Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter to council clerk Sharon Lawrence at the courthouse, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, 18701, or by email at [email protected]

All applications received, including resumes, will become public record, the posting says.

Salvation Army

County Council voted last week to donate $65,665.80 in interest earned on the county’s federal American Rescue Plan funds to the Salvation Army, on the condition the funding must be used for programs in the county.

Councilman Brian Thornton said he pushed for the allocation because he read Salvation Army donations were down. He suggested council earmark about $2 million in American Rescue funds to donate approximately $20,000 to another 99 similar groups around the county that help county residents struggling with hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, substance use disorder and other problems.

Councilman Tim McGinley said he supported the Salvation Army donation because its donations are down and it relies on that funding to help the underprivileged. He agreed with Thornton’s idea to consider more donations in the future but said it is clear the Salvation Army has an “immediate need.”

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said she loves the Salvation Army but also noted there are many deserving organizations. She also had concerns about the timing of the donation during the same meeting council was adopting a budget with a tax increase.

All 11 council members approved the Salvation Army donation.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.