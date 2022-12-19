🔊 Listen to this

A cyber-tip generated from the social media platform Snapchat and sent to Luzerne County detectives led to the arrest of a Nanticoke man on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Charles James Mort Jr., 23, of Nanticoke was arraigned Monday afternoon on an assortment of sex abuse charges after investigators found more than 10 videos and images depicting child sexual abuse materials on his mobile device, according to the criminal complaint filed against Mort.

According to the complaint:

Investigators from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office received a pair of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 1, 2022, generated by Snapchat.

Both tips involved Snapchat accounts with the same email address uploading videos containing suspected child sexual abuse material, first on Jan. 28 and the second tip on Jan. 30. The videos depict a pre-pubescent female performing a sexual act, according to the complaint.

Investigators were able to obtain information on the IP address tied into the two tips, and traced it to a West Church Street address in Nanticoke.

Through records from the Department of Transportation, detectives were able to identify two occupants of the residence, including Charles Mort, whose first name was used in both of the Snapchat usernames identified in the cyber-tips, and his date of birth matched one of the tips.

On Dec. 15, investigators went to the residence and made contact with a brother of Mort, who provided Mort’s name and date of birth, both of which matched the cyber-tip. An email address provided for Mort was also similar to the email address cited in the cyber-tip.

Later that day, detectives were able to speak with Mort at his place of employment. Mort told the detectives that he was aware of their investigation, and would be willing to speak with investigators.

He was read his Constitutional warnings and signed a form allowing investigators to record and videotape his statement.

According to the police report, Mort admitted to creating the two Snapchat accounts contained in the cyber-tips, as well as creating the email address contained in the tips.

He further admitted to coming across child sexual abuse material on Snapchat and another unnamed social media platform, and that he would receive hyperlinks from unknown individuals containing child sexual abuse material.

Mort admitted to disseminating videos and images containing the material, and that he would save the links on his mobile device.

He told detectives that he had been looking at child sexual abuse material for “two or three” years, and that investigators would find between 15 and 20 images and/or videos containing the material on his phone.

After obtaining a search warrant for Mort’s phone, detectives found more than 10 videos and several images of children engaging in sex acts on the mobile device. Some of the videos, according to the police report, indicate that Mort has been downloading and viewing child sex abuse material since 2015.

Mort was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy on Monday and charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of photo or film depicting child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $75,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.