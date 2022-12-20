🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A state corrections officer from Wright Township continued to solicit a minor for sex including sending a nude picture of himself despite almost being caught the first time by the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, according to court records.

Kingston police on Tuesday arrested Joshua Allen Mackey, 47, of Roberts Drive, on allegations of online soliciting a 15-year-old girl, acted by Musa Harris, for sex on Dec. 14.

Harris is identified in court records as a cooperating witness.

During his arraignment before District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court, Mackey said he is a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Frackville but intended to retire “due to this mess last week.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Mackey sent a message online stating, “Hey kittie, how old are you,” to who he believed as a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 14. Mackey stated in his messages he was 47 and after being told he was communicating with a girl who was almost 16, he replied, “Oh, Good age, why you home from school?”

Mackey continued to write the girl was cute, he owned a boat and was in Edwardsville before engaging in sexual terms and arranging to meet that day.

While Mackey was waiting at a location, police in the complaint say he took off in his vehicle when he spotted a man with a camera approaching him.

Later that day, Mackey sent a message to the girl stating why he took off: “Ur adorbs, but not sure I want to risk jail,” and thought the guy was “Musa the pedophile catcher,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Mackey responded to a request to send a picture of himself with his tongue between his fingers. Mackey also sent a picture of his genitals to the girl, the complaint says.

Mackey continued to communicate with the girl being told again he was conversing with a 15-year-old girl.

Police said during the arraignment hearing Mackey failed to keep a pledge Monday to arrive at the Kingston Police Department to be questioned, which resulted in his arrest Tuesday.

Mackey was charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Mackey was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail but he is expected to make efforts to post bail for his release.