WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two women after they pistol-whipped, poured bleach and kicked a woman in a third-floor hallway of the Sherman Hills apartment high rise late Monday night.

Police responded to a reported stabbing at the high rise where they detected a strong odor of bleach and a woman with blood covering her head just before 10:30 p.m.

The woman was screaming, “She has a gun.”

As officers were on the third-floor, they encountered Toccara France, 36, sweeping broken glass and Claris Sailoman, 35, walking into an apartment, according to court records.

As Sailoman turned, officers spotted a bloody firearm in her back pants pocket, court records say.

Police allege Sailoman attempted to barricade herself in a bathroom of her apartment.

The victim told police she left her apartment and was confronted by France in a hallway. She claimed to have returned to her apartment where she later left and was confronted by Sailoman.

Police in the complaint say the victim reported Sailoman called her a snitch and blamed her for being evicted from the apartment complex.

The victim claimed France and Sailoman poured bleach on her and Sailoman pistol-whipped her several times in the head, court records say.

After the victim fell to the floor, she alleged France and Sailoman continued to kick her and Sailoman struck her head with a handgun. The victim yelled she was pregnant and France and Sailoman stated, “(Expletive) your baby,” according to court records.

When France and Sailoman noticed a man recording them, the victim claimed she managed to get up and barricade herself in her apartment.

France and Sailoman were each charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy to aid in an aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment. Sailoman was further charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possessing instruments of crime.

France and Sailoman were arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 and $25,000 bail each, respectively.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital.