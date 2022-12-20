🔊 Listen to this

The City of Wilkes-Barre has announced that, due to expected inclement weather, recycling collection for the East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods will be suspended on Friday.

The suspension involves the plastic, cans, and glass bottle recycling collection for Friday, Dec. 23. Garbage will still be picked up on Dec. 23.

A double collection of plastic, cans and glass bottle recycling, along with cardboard and paper recycling, will be held the following Friday, Dec. 30, for the residents of these impacted neighborhoods.

Mayor George Brown also announced Monday the holiday collection schedules for the city.

There will be no curbside collections on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday, or on Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Residents in the South Wilkes-Barre 1 and downtown neighborhoods will have their garbage and paper & cardboard recycling picked up on the Tuesdays following the holidays.