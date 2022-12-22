🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — During the Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, College president Thomas Leary announced he will retire at the end of his contract in 2024. He promised to continue to work to move the college forward during his remaining time. The Board gave him a round of applause after the announcement.

The board also got a clean report on the annual audit done by Maher Duessell. Shawn Strauss said assets were up a bit, current liabilities were down, and operating revenue was largely stable compared to the prior year

The school has spent most of the federal COVID-19 relief grants, he noted. All of about $3.2 million received in the first wave and about $6.8 million in the second wave are spent, while about $3.3 million remains of $11.8 million received in the third and final wave of relief money. He noted the college will need to adjust spending to work without the added money moving forward.

The board also got an update on the school’s new e-sports arena. E-sports are played virtually, and the arena is high tech equipment and furniture for players and viewing areas for spectators. The equipment will be tested and given preliminary use this spring, while varsity sports will begin in the fall.

The board also:

• Approved a change order for the Micro-Credential Lab to correct a wiring issue. The change order totals $8,210 for Sean Byrne Construction.

• Awarded a contract to Apollo Group costing $45,092 for light fixture replacement at the Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Arts Institute. The total cost could go as high as $53,493 depending on architect fees and an 8% contingency fee.

• Approved a change order to Linco Construction at a cost of $5,700 to add a dual water cooler with bottle filter in the Campus Center Fitness Center, paid for through previously approved project contingency funds.

