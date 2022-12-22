🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A lawyer for a New York City man charged with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business earlier this year is attempting to have him committed to a mental health facility.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick filed the motion on behalf of Christopher Nelson Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, following an evaluation by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Richard Fischbein.

Carmona was arrested following a massive police manhunt when a state police trooper spotted him walking about one-half mile from Pittston Crossings on state Route 315 on June 1.

State police allege Carmona shot a woman twice in her back in the shopping center when she confronted him for rummaging through her vehicle.

Court records say Carmona was in possession of two pistols, loose 9mm ammunition and credit cards when he was captured.

Surveillance cameras in the plaza’s parking lot recorded Carmona parking a Honda CRV SUV that had a smashed windshield and damage to the hood. The vehicle was involved earlier that day in a pursuit with New Jersey State Police, court records say.

Carmona has been jailed since his arrest on criminal attempt to commit homicide and related offenses.

While jailed, Fischbein evaluated Carmona and issued a report Sept. 19, indicating Carmona is incompetent to stand trial, according to Fannick’s motion.

Fischbein recommended, the motion says, Carmona be transferred to a state psychiatric hospital for further evaluation and treatment in hopes of “he would regain competency if treated and medicated.”

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. scheduled Carmona’s competency hearing for Dec. 28.

Carmona’s preliminary hearing before District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz has been continued generally due to Carmona’s mental health.